Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 560 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 214,499 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

