Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.25 and its 200-day moving average is $464.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

