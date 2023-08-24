Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.32. 1,451,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

