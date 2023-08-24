Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 1,564 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,270,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

