Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $239.99. 2,541,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

