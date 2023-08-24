Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.28.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.07. 171,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.99 and a 200 day moving average of $336.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

