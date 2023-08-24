Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.93. 3,710,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.