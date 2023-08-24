Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.63. The company had a trading volume of 872,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.33. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

