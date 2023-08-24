Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.81. 786,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

