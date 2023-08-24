Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.31 and a 200-day moving average of $376.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.