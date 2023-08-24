NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock remained flat at $98.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,356. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

