NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Cut by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 60,928 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.