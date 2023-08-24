NFT Market Cap Achieves $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,478.57 or 1.00064051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002463 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

