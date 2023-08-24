News (NWSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for News (NASDAQ: NWSA):

8/21/2023 – News had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – News is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – News was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2023 – News had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

News Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at News

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of News by 459.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

