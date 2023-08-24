Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $117.39 million and $1.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,466.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00248229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00728698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.29 or 0.00537626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00060911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00117368 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,557,087,986 coins and its circulating supply is 41,942,150,933 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

