NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James cut NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.18.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

