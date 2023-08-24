Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,232. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.