Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $267,453.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,835 shares of company stock worth $1,085,830 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $7,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after buying an additional 1,045,279 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

