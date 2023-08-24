Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 927,861 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,219,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 927,861 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,221,359. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

