Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 16,885 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.7% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 46.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.18. The stock had a trading volume of 132,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.69 and a 200 day moving average of $368.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

