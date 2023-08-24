Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $69,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after buying an additional 101,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 771,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,031. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

