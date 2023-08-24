Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $66.67 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 102.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,421,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,580 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $66,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of C traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

