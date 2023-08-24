Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.84 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.40 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.22), with a volume of 22,088 shares changing hands.

Nanoco Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.43 million, a P/E ratio of -891.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Nanoco Group

In related news, insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £79,848.36 ($101,873.39). Insiders own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

