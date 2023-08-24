Nano Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $76.66 million and $1.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,483.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00247765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.56 or 0.00730852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00539333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00060987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00117321 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

