NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.00

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.90 ($0.70), with a volume of 50722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.68).

NAHL Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.77.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

