My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $854,431.34

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $854,431.34 and $346,775.12 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003279 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.