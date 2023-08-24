Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.88.

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

