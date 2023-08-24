M&T Bank Corp Sells 377,727 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377,727 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.97% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $473,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.97. 19,020,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,881,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

