M&T Bank Corp Purchases 92,235 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,235 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,451. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

