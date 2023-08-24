M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,553,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,367 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.73% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $149,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

