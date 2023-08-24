M&T Bank Corp Has $54.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 762,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,377. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

