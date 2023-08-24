M&T Bank Corp Has $107.40 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $107,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HDV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 376,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

