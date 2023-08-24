M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,977 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $124,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.38. 2,080,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,337. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

