M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,262 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $72,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $16.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $514.64. 1,937,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,968. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The stock has a market cap of $234.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

