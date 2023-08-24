M&T Bank Corp Buys 30,339 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $182,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.88. 1,167,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

