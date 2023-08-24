M&T Bank Corp Buys 23,870 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $86,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $173.79. 3,989,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

