M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.