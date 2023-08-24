Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1404 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

MHGVY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 19,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 20.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.