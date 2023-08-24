Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,845 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,045.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,045.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,186 shares of company stock worth $200,282 and have sold 41,718 shares worth $3,994,557. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

