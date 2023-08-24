Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $619,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Workday by 3.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Workday by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.47.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

