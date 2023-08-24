Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 445,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,044.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 14,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $99.65 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $144.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

