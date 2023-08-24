Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,042 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $72,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 697,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,541. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

