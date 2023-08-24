Metal (MTL) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.68 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Metal has a total market cap of $74.28 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

