Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $113,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,557,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,146,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 141.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,389,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $506,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,624 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $292.55. 5,598,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,970,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,932. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

