Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Decreased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on META. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,231,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,988,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $746.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

