Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328,728 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.45% of Medtronic worth $487,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.3 %

MDT traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,143. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

