Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.50. 604,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,141,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $610.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 634,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 570,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 534,945 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 576,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 530,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 494,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

