Maverick Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.33 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.64 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21496367 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,365,996.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

