Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 263.80 ($3.37). The company had a trading volume of 495,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,677. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.40 ($4.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 291.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40. The firm has a market cap of £667.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,398.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £12,700 ($16,203.11). 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

