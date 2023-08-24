Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 2,032,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,117. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

